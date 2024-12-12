Enotria: The Last Song is out today for Xbox

HQ

Late this summer, Enotria: The Last Song was released for both PC and PlayStation, but there was never an Xbox version as the developer Jyamma Games felt that they had been neglected by Microsoft and received no support.

As a result, Microsoft woke up and contacted the developer, whereupon it was confirmed that the game would actually come to Xbox - and now it is here.

The adventure is based on Italian folklore and is a fairly massive adventure of around 40 hours with a lot to explore. On Xbox.com it is described like this:

"Enotria: The Last Song is a thrilling Soulsike set in a sun-lit land inspired by Italian folklore and filled with danger.

The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio - a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation, by harnessing the power of Ardore.

Become the Mask of Change."

Will you take the opportunity to check this out on Xbox?