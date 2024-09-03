Enotria: The Last Song delayed indefinitely on Xbox

HQ

Enotria: The Last Song is just weeks away from release. The soulslike is set to launch on the 19th of September, but as per a recent update, we now know that release date is just for the PC and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.

If you're playing on Xbox Series X/S, you've got quite the wait ahead. A recent website post from the developers at Jyamma Games has given the unfortunate news. "Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version," the post reads, citing unspecified challenges as the reason behind the delay.

Enotria: The Last Song is a soulslike that shows us the power of wearing many faces, rather than just one. In a similar vein to Black Myth: Wukong and how you gain powers from beating bosses, Enotria will allow players to gain certain abilities from the masks they pick up from defeated enemies, opening the door to different styles of gameplay. A shame Xbox players will have to wait a while longer to experience it.