HQ

One of the biggest fads in the gaming world over the past few years has without a doubt been the action-RPG trend. I blame FromSoftware for this growing movement where it feels like every title has to conform to this same style of brutal and unforgiving combat and poor narrative structure and setup. Yes, you might be able to infer that I'm not a huge fan of this style of video game, so you're probably wondering why I decided to turn my attention to Jyamma Games' Enotria: The Last Song.

Simply put, it's because this game actually stands out from some of the others we've seen in this genre. It's not based in a grim-dark world filled with abominations and nightmares. It's a project that delves into the fantastical realm of Italian folklore and myth, and yes, that means we get to unpack a story that takes us through breath-taking, sun-drenched Mediterranean vistas, all to throw down with enemies and bosses that will make you want to hurl your controller out of the window after they've killed you for the umpteenth time. It's an ARPG, and that means it has vices that plague pretty much every title in this sub-genre (not that the FromSoftware fanatics will admit that), it's AA, which basically affirms that there's a bit of jank as you would expect from a project of this ambition and scale, but it also feels quite unique and fresh, in a way that Spiders' Steelrising did when that debuted last year.

So, the premise. Enotria: The Last Song sees players take on the role of the Maskless One, a being tasked with exploring the world and slaying the various powerful Authors that have used their immense magical ability to grip and lock the entire land into an eternal play known as the Canovaccio. What does that mean for anyone that doesn't speak ARPG? You take on a nameless character and progress through a sprawling mostly-linear land, battling regular enemies and resting at bonfire-like checkpoints, all on a journey to come face-to-face with deadly bosses to knock them down a peg or two. If you've played Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Steelrising, Lies of P, Remnant, Star Wars Jedi, Nioh, Lords of the Fallen, or near any other Soulslike title, you will be instantly familiar with Enotria and what it is looking to bring to the table.

This is an ad:

Throughout the story, you'll amass a currency that is an equivalent of Souls that can be used to upgrade your character's core attributes, be it health, attack power, elemental power, stamina, or instead your acquired Masks (which are effectively ways to change your class) or weapons. If you die, any of this currency you still have on you will be left on your mangled corpse, meaning you must return to it and reacquire it before being slayed again and losing it forever. You'll travel through a world that could resemble a rich Italian coastal town or instead a more twisted, overgrown chapel, as just two examples, you'll engage in combat that is mostly about using perfectly timed and incredibly tight parries and dodges until you see an opening to launch a return strike before repeating the process time-and-time again, and on top of that you'll pick up items and consumables with absurd names that the game never once really takes a moment to explain to you. So, yes, Enotria: The Last Song absolutely faces the same issues and frustrations that often see me avoiding the ARPG and Soulslike genre as a whole.

But at the same time, this game has some moments that really stand out. The level design is absolutely excellent and the way that Jyamma has used light rays and architectural structure means that there will be frequent occasions where you just pause and take in the surroundings. The enemy design is varied and constantly keeps you on your toes, with most regular rank-and-file threats actually feeling surmountable and defeatable. The loadout and customisation system feels quite intuitive and easy to pick up and understand - sure, it's rigid and feels as though it lacks a certain degree of pliability, but it doesn't make me want to bang my head against a wall attempting to figure out its quirks. Oh, and there's a story at the heart of this game that entertains and draws you in. In a traditional Soulslike manner, it often gets lost and sometimes forgotten, but when it's given time to stand out and shine, it often does so with flying colours.

This is an ad:

Praise definitely needs to be given to Jyamma Games for their very ambitious effort with this game. It's got grandiose and impressive moments, and it's because of these that I want to keep coming back to a genre that I find so hard to love. There's three uniquely themed regions to explore, hundreds of enemies to battle, tens of main bosses and a selection of brutal optional ones to boot, there are smaller-scale dungeons hidden in the nooks and crannies of the main path, and all this means that what seems like quite a tight experience is actually one that will keep you entertained for tens and tens of hours. So, credit where credit is due.

But this doesn't change the fact that there are established Soulslike projects out there, ones that we can look at as a yardstick to measure and compare, and when you start to do that, Enotria: The Last Song begins to falter. The weapon variety and the combat lacks intricacy, the world, while pretty to look at, lacks that same level of wonder and secrecy that we find in other alternatives, the bosses don't blow you away in the same way that we've seen elsewhere. And yes, there's the jank. There's getting stuck on parts of the environment while in a heated battle, there's having your camera basically contort out of shape when pressed up against the level boundary, there's the poor feedback that never warns you that the random enemy you've found at the end of a corridor is waaaay stronger than you, something you don't realise until it hits you once and sends you to an early grave. There are a handful of things that Enotria: The Last Song does really, really well, but also so much that it misses the mark with, and it's for these reasons that I find this game a bit of a mixed bag.

If you're searching for a challenging Soulslike that trades the traditional dark and twisted environmental design for something more upbeat and sunny, then Enotria: The Last Song is definitely something worth checking out. But if it's tighter and more intricate gameplay matched up with less frustrating quirks you're after, then there are better alternatives from more established players in the space.