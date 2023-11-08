Enola Holmes 3 is in production

There could be a third adventure with Millie Bobby Brown as the young Enola Holmes. That's according to a new report from Collider, which, during a conversation with Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix Film, learned that the company is working on a new script and hopes the young superstar will reprise her role.

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, from Juan Carlos Fresnadillo."

"Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

Stuber didn't say exactly what the third script would be about, but said there was plenty of juice left for Holmes and several possible stories to tell. Unsurprisingly, judging by the popularity of the previous two films on the platform, Millie Bobby Brown is certainly a name that attracts viewers, especially at a younger age.

What did you think of the two previous Enola Holmes films, and would you like to see a third?