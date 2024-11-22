Enola Holmes 3 is going ahead at Netflix

The Enola Holmes series is set to get its third instalment at Netflix. The two previous movies saw Millie Bobby Brown as the titular Enola, following in the footsteps of her famous brother Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill in the movies.

The first film premiered in 2020, doing rather well for Netflix, and a sequel released in 2022. Wanting to keep this franchise hot, Deadline reports that Netflix is moving forward quickly with the third movie, assigning Philip Barantini as its director.

It is expected this will be Brown's next project after wrapping Stranger Things Season 5. Plot details are unknown, but Barantini's take is set to be a little darker, aimed at a more mature crowd.