Enola Holmes 3 is currently in production, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill among the cast

Netflix has been quite quiet when it comes to talking about new chapters in the Enola Holmes series, as despite the films being some of the streamer's more popular ones, talk about a third instalment has been next to silent. However, this is no longer the case.

Netflix has confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 is in production and that the movie is currently being filmed in the UK with Millie Bobby Brown back as the titular protagonist and starring alongside Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, Himesh Patel's Dr. John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter's Eudoria Holmes, Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster's Moriarty.

In a Tudum article, Netflix teases what this next chapter of the story will include, explaining the following:

"Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

Enola Holmes 3 is being directed by Adolescence's Philip Barantini, with the writer of the first and second films, Jack Thorne, once again penning the script that is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by author Nancy Springer.

There is no word as of yet as to when the movie will premiere on Netflix, but a reasonable guess is sometime in 2026, perhaps the latter half of the year.