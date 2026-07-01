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While they lack the intense action of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes adaptations, and the razor-sharp mystery, plot, and narrative of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Sherlock series, Netflix's Enola Holmes movies have succeeded in delivering enjoyable entertainment in both the original and sequel that followed a couple of years later. Four years have now passed, and Millie Bobby Brown, the streamer's golden girl (alongside Jennifer Lopez, it would seem...), is back as the titular sisterly sleuth for another safe yet pleasant mystery-adventure.

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While the location has changed, trading the bustling streets of London for the sunny shores of early 19th century Malta, much of what's being offered up in Enola Holmes 3 fits the bill we've come to expect. Brown's hero continues to battle with the belief that her brother Sherlock (still played by Henry Cavill) sees her as a bit of a blot on the Holmes' name, all while she also struggles with abandoning the Holmes' moniker as part of her marriage to Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury. Naturally, as we are often told towards the end of Enola Holmes movies, these beliefs are never quite accurate and rather it's Enola's own insecurities at play, but anyhow, this understanding is the skeleton at the centre of Enola Holmes 3, while Sherlock being kidnapped by a malevolent antagonist and used to throw Enola's big day into disarray is the flesh on the bones.

From here, we follow Enola as she uses her sleuthing skills to piece together Sherlock's hints, ultimately discovering who is really pulling the strings, why they are pulling the strings, and how this connects to a wider conspiracy involving several important members of the British Empire. As is often the case with these movies, it's a little bit rudimentary and predictable at times, lacking a little finesse and refusing to let the viewer flounder in disbelief for five minutes before providing a solution to ease any qualms. Enola Holmes 3 follows the traditions of the prior chapters by serving as a somewhat introductory and family-friendly take on mystery films and the Sherlock Holmes universe, and while I don't have any quarrels against that, I can't help but wonder if holding the viewer's hand a little less often might have worked to preserve some of the mystery and lead to more fulfilling reveals.

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Beyond this, Brown continues to be an effective lead, proving to be increasingly effervescent and charismatic as the character of Enola each time she takes her for a spin. You can also see Brown's evolution as an actress in practice in the film, as the experience she has picked up over the past four years have worked wonders for performative skills, something that can also be attributed to the other young core cast star who returns in Partridge. These stars no longer feel like child actors with a bit of potential, as rather they are more practiced and skilled performers with long and bountiful careers ahead of them. And adding to this, Cavill, Himesh Patel, Helena Bonham Carter, the older members of the cast continue to excel, with the latter feeling like more and more of an influence on how Brown performs as a young lead star.

While there are some scenes with particularly impressive visuals, not least the Maltese festival with its eccentric costumes and bright colours, the majority of the movie comes across as a bit too brown for my taste. Most all of the runtime occurs on Malta, meaning it lacks some of the set variety and depth we see when these kinds of stories take us to new bold locations and environments. For the most part, Enola Holmes 3 offers dusty, sun-baked sands and crumbling Maltese streets, which begins to feel a bit too familiar particularly after 60 minutes.

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Yet none of this changes the fact that Enola Holmes 3 is another successful mystery-adventure story. You could argue it's predictable and too safe at times, perhaps even lacking originality. But that being said, you'll enjoy your time with this movie, feeling fulfilled and entertained when the credits roll after around 100 minutes.