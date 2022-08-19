Enola Holmes 2 will debut on Netflix in November

HQ

Netflix has officially attached a release date on when the Millie Bobby Brown-headlined movie Enola Holmes 2 will land on the streamer. Set for a November 4, 2022 release date, Netflix has even released a bunch of images of the movie, giving us a look at the titular young detective in action, as well as the various other cast members that will appear, such as Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.

Take a look at all the new images for the movie below, and keep an eye out for a trailer, as Netflix usually likes to share trailers after getting these 'first look' images out in the public.