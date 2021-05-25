Enlisted's At the Reichstag Walls update adds new weapons, vechicles, and maps

You're watching Advertisements

Free-to-play squad-based shooter Enlisted has just received a major content update across all platforms. The update is titled At the Reichstag Walls and it adds new vehicles, new weapons, and new real life WWII maps and these are available across all campaigns.

A press release that we receive details that the new maps will give players an airfield to either protect or capture within the Normandy campaign. The Battle of Moscow campaign will also be receiving a huge Soviet forestry complex and this includes a tree cutting operation and river raft assembly.

You can find out more about the brand new update here.