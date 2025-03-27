Enjoy your pocket pets now on the Switch screen: Tamagotchi Plaza is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer

If you're over 30, you may have been the childhood owner of a Tamagotchi, an electronic pet encased in a kind of plastic egg that served as a keychain, which all of us kids had in the mid-1990s, in a coup by toy company Bandai Namco (before its time as a game publisher and developer).

Now Tamagotchi is back, both with the return of the original toys and today's Nintendo Direct announcement of Tamagotchi Plaza, a charming simulation title featuring the cheerful mascots. It's a sequel to Tamagotchi Connexion: Corner Shop, a series of games focused on shop management simulation, in which we play one of these charming creatures living in Tamahiko Town. You will be able to interact with up to a hundred other Tamagotchi as you accept their requests and manage a growing business.

Tamagotchi Plaza will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on 27 June 2025. Check out the trailer below.

