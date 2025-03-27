English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tamagotchi Plaza

Enjoy your pocket pets now on the Switch screen: Tamagotchi Plaza is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer

Bandai Namco is once again giving us a 3D title with the electronic game that sparked the craze in the 90s.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you're over 30, you may have been the childhood owner of a Tamagotchi, an electronic pet encased in a kind of plastic egg that served as a keychain, which all of us kids had in the mid-1990s, in a coup by toy company Bandai Namco (before its time as a game publisher and developer).

Now Tamagotchi is back, both with the return of the original toys and today's Nintendo Direct announcement of Tamagotchi Plaza, a charming simulation title featuring the cheerful mascots. It's a sequel to Tamagotchi Connexion: Corner Shop, a series of games focused on shop management simulation, in which we play one of these charming creatures living in Tamahiko Town. You will be able to interact with up to a hundred other Tamagotchi as you accept their requests and manage a growing business.

Tamagotchi Plaza will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on 27 June 2025. Check out the trailer below.

HQ

Tamagotchi Plaza image gallery

Tamagotchi Plaza
Tamagotchi Plaza
Tamagotchi Plaza
Tamagotchi Plaza
Tamagotchi Plaza
Tamagotchi Plaza
Tamagotchi Plaza

Related texts



Loading next content