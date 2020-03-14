Enjoy the Ori and the Will of the Wisps soundtrack on vinyl

If you collect video game music on vinyl, you are very likely to be familiar with iam8bit, which often releases luxurious editions of the soundtracks from your favourite games. And now they have something to celebrate the release of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and also something for fans of the music in the original Ori and the Blind Forest:

"To celebrate today's launch of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, we're pleased to announce the 2xLP vinyl soundtrack of @garethcoker's haunting new score, and a brand-new reissue of Ori and The Blind Forest. Both soundtracks are available for pre-order now!"

We assume these will be sold out fairly fast (they are stunning!), so if you want to buy one or both, quickly head over this way to pre-order. Gareth Coker's music will be delivered on 2xLP 180-gram Black Audiophile Vinyl and can be yours for $39.99 with a release sometime during Q3 this year.