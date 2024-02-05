Enjoy the big screen experience with Epson's EH-TW6250 projector

HQ

If you're looking for an alternative viewing experience to regular television, the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look might be of interest to you. We've got our hands on the Epson EH-TW6250 projector, a powerful system that can output 4K PRO-UHD content at a maximum of 2,800 lumens. Needless to say, it should be able to fulfil most of your viewing needs.

To learn more about the Epson EH-TW6250 projector, you can watch the latest Quick Look episode below, where our very own Magnus shares tons of facts and thoughts about the gadget, or you can read our fully-fledged review right here instead.