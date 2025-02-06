Enjoy the beauty of Arrakis in a new video of Dune: Awakening

HQ

We don't have an exact date yet, but we do know that Dune: Awakening is coming soon to PC. Funcom reminded us of this earlier today in a press release accompanying a new trailer for the game, although it's a little different to what you'd expect.

It's a video titled "The Beauty of Arrakis", where, accompanied by a theme song very much in keeping with Denis Villeneuve's modern vision of Dune, we visit different locations and settlements on Arrakis. From the wastelands of O'odham to the city of Arrakeen. It may seem a desolate place, but its vast area is home to a variety of unique locations, full of secrets to be discovered.

Enjoy the beauty of Arrakis below as we await the (upcoming) release of Dune: Awakening on PC.