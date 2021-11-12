Enjoy Starfield music while checking out new stunning concept art

HQ

Yesterday was 11/11, a day special for Bethesda ever since the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which premiered on 11/11/11. Starfield is also coming on 11/11 next year, so this was celebrated with a Skyrim 10th Anniversary Fan Celebration.

There we got to hear a pretty lengthy composition from the Starfield soundtrack, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. It does sound more like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Trek rather than Star Wars, and really has the whole epic space feel. Head over to this link if you want to listen.

During the concert, we also got to see plenty of new Starfield concept art. We have saved them down for you, so you can check them out below. It shows several different planets, strange biomes, futuristic cities, old wrecks, weird creatures and cool ships that we'll probably get to explore in the game when it launches for PC and Xbox next year.