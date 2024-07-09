Enjoy some classic 90s driving in Old School Rally

If you remember Top Gear Rally or World Wide Rally back in the 90s, you're bound to see a smile on your face when you see this game. Old School Rally has just been announced for Early Access, a title that aims to revive the spirit of those pixelated races, but with an added twist on physics and kinetics.

Being Early Access, there's still plenty of content in production before the final release, and developers Frozen Lake say there will be more modes and vehicles to come in the coming months. At the moment, Old School Rally has a Ghost mode, steering sensitivity, stage optimisation and wheel support, along with new cars, new stages and an all-new "Rally" mode.

Old School Rally launches on Early Access on Steam on 19 July at $9.99.

Want to relive the racing nostalgia with it?