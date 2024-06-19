Enjoy PlayStation online multiplayer for free this weekend

Dansk
If you're keen to play some online multiplayer but don't have a PlayStation Plus subscription, Sony has a nice surprise in store for you. During this weekend, June 22-23, it is completely free to play multiplayer online.
Take the opportunity to throw a few punches in Mortal Kombat 1, run some races against international competition in F1 24, take a break from the Euros with some Top Spin 2K25 and enjoy co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.