Enjoy online gaming for free with PlayStation this weekend

If you feel like playing some online games this weekend, but don't have PlayStation Plus? Well, it's your lucky day as Sony tweets that it is actually free February 12-14:
"Play together this Valentine's Day weekend. Online multiplayer modes for PS4 and PS5 games are available without a PlayStation Plus subscription during Online Multiplayer Weekend from Feb 12 @12:01AM - Feb 14 11:59PM local time."
What are you going to play this weekend?