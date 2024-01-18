Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AEW: Fight Forever

Enjoy MMA, wrestling and pirate action for "free" this weekend

Yup, it's time for another round of Microsoft's Free Play Days program for Xbox.

HQ

If you subscribe to either Xbox Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate, you get a selection of usually three titles to play for free each weekend in a program called Free Play Days.

This week's offering is better than usual and includes four pretty nice games, and you get the full versions with no strings attached, and you also get to keep the save files if you decide to buy any of them, and to make things even better, there are also discounts included.

Here are your "free" games for this weekend, which you get to play as much as you want to until Monday 09:00 AM:


  • AEW: Fight Forever

  • EA Sports UFC 5

  • Make Way

  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

AEW: Fight Forever

