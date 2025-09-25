Enjoy games like PGA Tour 2K25, Rematch, and Diablo IV for free this weekend

HQ

For many years, it has been a tradition for Microsoft to offer a selection of usually three titles that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with a Game Pass subscription and an Xbox through a programme called Free Play Days. We usually report when there are better titles on offer, and that's exactly what they have today.

There are six games that role-playing and sports game fans will be particularly excited about, one of which can be enjoyed for free without even needing Game Pass. Here is this week's selection:



PGA Tour 2K25



Rematch



Dungeons 3



Bassmaster Fishing



Trailmakers



Diablo IV (free for all Xbox owners)



All of these can now be downloaded and played for free until 8:00 BST/9:00 CEST on Monday morning. There is also a sale on all titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will get to keep your save file.