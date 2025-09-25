Enjoy games like PGA Tour 2K25, Rematch, and Diablo IV for free this weekend
Yes, you guessed it. It's time for yet another round of Microsoft's Free Play Days with six games on offer.
For many years, it has been a tradition for Microsoft to offer a selection of usually three titles that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with a Game Pass subscription and an Xbox through a programme called Free Play Days. We usually report when there are better titles on offer, and that's exactly what they have today.
There are six games that role-playing and sports game fans will be particularly excited about, one of which can be enjoyed for free without even needing Game Pass. Here is this week's selection:
All of these can now be downloaded and played for free until 8:00 BST/9:00 CEST on Monday morning. There is also a sale on all titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will get to keep your save file.