Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gotham Knights

Enjoy 13 new minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay

The game will be coming this October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Back in 2020, Warner showed a video with Batgirl and Robin from the upcoming Gotham Knights. The game was supposed to be released that very same year, but Covid-19 had other plans in store, and after a major delay, it was also moved from 2021 to this year.

Now we know that it's finally time for a release on October 25 and today we got to see 13 minutes of new gameplay, mainly focusing on the characters Nightwing and Red Hood. It seems like a lot have changed since we saw the game in 2020, and it turns out that the rumours were right and it is no longer coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as it is now only PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The graphics seems to have got a major upgrade, showing some handy tricks Nightwing can use, and how Red Hood is a good choice if you want to fight enemies from a distance. We also get to see how the characters can be upgraded as well as take a look at Court of Owls. There are also some nifty co-op attacks to use and a Batcycle.

Check all of this out below, it's well spent time, we promise.

HQ
Gotham Knights

Related texts



Loading next content