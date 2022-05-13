Enjoy 13 new minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay

HQ

Back in 2020, Warner showed a video with Batgirl and Robin from the upcoming Gotham Knights. The game was supposed to be released that very same year, but Covid-19 had other plans in store, and after a major delay, it was also moved from 2021 to this year.

Now we know that it's finally time for a release on October 25 and today we got to see 13 minutes of new gameplay, mainly focusing on the characters Nightwing and Red Hood. It seems like a lot have changed since we saw the game in 2020, and it turns out that the rumours were right and it is no longer coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as it is now only PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The graphics seems to have got a major upgrade, showing some handy tricks Nightwing can use, and how Red Hood is a good choice if you want to fight enemies from a distance. We also get to see how the characters can be upgraded as well as take a look at Court of Owls. There are also some nifty co-op attacks to use and a Batcycle.

Check all of this out below, it's well spent time, we promise.