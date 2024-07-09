Enhance your streaming setup with Streamplify's Mic Pro

HQ

We've taken a look at an array of gadgets and pieces of hardware over the years as part of our Quick Look video series, many of which have been focussed on technology designed for content creators and streamers. Today, we're adding to that list with Streamplify's Mic Pro.

This device is a studio-quality microphone that records at a sampling rate of 192kHz/24bit, all while offering four polar patterns, 10 RGB lighting effects, an anti-vibration shock mount, and a universal adapter too.

To see how this microphone performs in practice, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about it.