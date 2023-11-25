Enhance your Nintendo Switch setup with DOYOKY's RGB controller

HQ

If you've been searching for a way to bring some extra flair to your Nintendo Switch gaming efforts, we might just have a solution for you. Because, recently we've got our mitts on DOYOKY's wireless RGB controller, which is designed to be a replacement effort for Joy-Cons.

The controller is slated to offer a long battery life, have remappable buttons, uses joysticks with Hall Effect to prevent drift, and of course an RGB offering that can be adjusted in colour and style.

To see whether DOYOKY's controller is the one for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions on the gadget.