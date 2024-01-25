Enhance your content production's audio with DJI's Mic 2

HQ

If you see yourself as a bit of a content creator and have been looking for a way to enhance and improve your content production's audio, then we may have the perfect gadget to achieve just that.

As part of the latest Quick Look episode, our very own Magnus has been sharing a bunch of facts and thoughts about the DJI Mic 2, which is a small pocket-sized gadget that can be easily attached to clothing and can record high-quality audio all while offering noise cancellation. It even boasts a lengthy 18 hour battery life and has a huge range that should make it easy to use when out and about.

Check out the new Quick Look below for more information relating to the DJI Mic 2.