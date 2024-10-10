Enhance your active lifestyle with MiiEGO MiiBuds Active Go

HQ

As part of our ongoing and extensive Quick Look video series, we've turned our attention to a new sporty earbuds offering from MiiEGO. Known as the MiiBuds Active Go, these in-ears are designed for those with an active lifestyle, as they come equipped with a waterproof design and a body with an ear hook to ensure a secure fit regardless of the activity.

Featuring a battery life that can last as long as 100 hours, IPX7 certification, a built-in powerbank case, and wireless Qi charging technology too, there is a lot that these earbuds bring to the table and offer.

So, to see whether the MiiBuds Active Go are the right earbuds for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about the gadget.