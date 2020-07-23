English voice actors in Yakuza: Like a Dragon confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

The virtual San Diego Comic-Con brought us exciting news from Japan today. The American voice actor George Takei (aka Sulu from Star Trek) will play the main villain Masumi Arakawa in Sega's upcoming JRPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon. We will want to bring down this influential Yakuza patriarch when the game launches this November on all current platforms (except for the Nintendo Switch). Sega's sales partner Koch Media also provided us with information about the release of the action role-playing game that is accompanied by a new trailer. In the latest video, we see Ichiban's "hero group", which consists of similar-minded misfits.

The Day 1 edition is now called "Day Ichi Edition" and there are eight skins included, some of which are reminiscent to popular characters from the earlier branches in the series. When Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (Steam) later this year, it supports Xbox' Smart Delivery between Xbox consoles (we knew that already). What's new is, there's <em>"a process for upgrading the game to Playstation 5 planned", according to Koch Media. Further below we prepared the English voice cast for the main characters for you:

All confirmed voice actors for the leading roles: