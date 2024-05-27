English version of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door confirms character is trans

HQ

Spoilers lie ahead for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

In Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, you're not just adventuring alone. Plenty of friends will join your journey along the way, and one of those characters is Vivian, a member of the Shadow Sirens who eventually decides to turn to the side of good in Twilight Town.

In the original Japanese version of the game, it was hinted that Vivian was a transgender character, but in the English version, that reference was wiped away. In the remake, though, we see full confirmation of Vivian being transgender.

Vivian makes reference to her sisters believing she was their brother for a long time, and now their bullying hits harder. Thanks to the reactionary internet crowd of today's world, we're sure there's no way this decision could end up with a pointless, heated debate around a paper ghost in a game.