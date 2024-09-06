English Teacher have won this year's Mercury Prize

Indie band English Teacher continue to come out of the genre's underground and make a name for themselves, with their debut album This Could Be Texas winning this year's prestigious Mercury Prize.

It's an award which could truly revolutionise things for the talented quartet - last year's winners Ezra Collective had their album Where I'm Meant To Be launched back into the top 40 and are going on to be the first jazz band to headline Wembley.

The group met studying at Leeds Conservatoire in 2020, so their growth in just four years is extremely impressive - English Teacher are the first act from outside of London to win the prize since Young Fathers ten years ago in 2014.

This is an ad:

Lily Fontaine, the band's vocalist said to the BBC that they owe their success to the amount of support that there exists for artists from venues like the Hyde Park Book Club and Brudenell Social Club in Leeds at the moment:

"There's real support for musicians in Leeds at the moment. Venues are willing to take on new artists and I think that's integral to the health of the scene."

Guitarist Lewis Whiting added: "Without the support of the people in that scene, we wouldn't be here."

This is an ad:

English Teacher beat out some strong competition, including Charli XCX's Brat, The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy, Nia Archives' Silence Is Loud, and CMAT's Crazymad, For Me (thanks, BBC).