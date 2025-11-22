English media "are not ready for a black superstar" like Jude Bellingham, says former Arsenal and England legend

HQ

Jude Bellingham's role in the English national team seems secured, but the Real Madrid midfielder has been involved in some controversies the last months, culminating in Thomas Tuchel calling out his behaviour after his angry reaction when he was substituted during a 2-0 match against Albania, where Bellingham was named MVP.

Ian Wright, former striker for England as well as Crystal Palace and Arsenal, among others, showed his support for Bellingham, said he was worried about the media coverage of Bellingham, and suggested that some people in England "are not ready for a black superstar".

Wright said it on The Overlap YouTube channel, when asked if Wright saw similarities with Raheem Sterling, Arsenal footballer who last played for England in 2022, and accused English newspapers of prejudice against black footballers. "I don't think they're ready for a black superstar, who can move like Jude is moving. They can't touch him. He goes out there, he performs, he does what he does.

"It's too uppity for these people. I'll put it in football terms. They all love N'Golo Kante. He's a humble black man, gets on with what he's doing. But if you get a Pogba, or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with people. So someone like Jude, for some reason, frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give."

Wright said that Jude Bellingham is "somebody that the media cannot control": "He's showing people that I'm here, I'm black, I'm proud, I'm ready to go". Do you agree?