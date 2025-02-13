English football to introduce semi-automatic offside in the fifth round of FA Cup

HQ

VAR (Video assistant referee) revolutionised the act of refereeing football. Using video footage, referees can assist the match official on the pitch, helping them in case of doubt. New technologies have also been introduced to assist VAR officials, like semi-automatic offside, using tracking cameras capable of calculating the exact position of players and the ball on the pitch.

SAOT (Semi-Automated Offside Technology) goes even further than VAR, eliminating human error. This technology has been used in Champions League since 2022/23, and is already used in countries like Spain, but hadn't been introduced in England... until now: the Football Association has confirmed that SAOT will be introduce in England in the fifth round of Emirate's FA Cup, the round of 16, taking place on March 1-2. In adition, it will produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.

In collaboration with the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the fifth round of FA Cup will be the first time SAOT will be used in competitives matches in English football, and will be implemented later this season at Premier League, if the results are succesful.