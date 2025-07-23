England's victory described as "a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat" and "a rollercoaster of emotions"

HQ

England's lucky star still doesn't leave in women's Euro. After a quarter-final knockout saved in "the worst penalty shootout ever", with England coming from behind when they were 2-0 with 11 minutes to go, their semi-final win over Italy was even more dramatic and unlikely.

Michelle Agyemang, the tenager from Brighton & Hove Albion, scored in the last grasp of regular time, in the 96th minute, to send the match to added time. And then, Chloe Kelly scored in the rebound of a penalty just one minute before a shootout to end the match 2-1, and eliminate the incredulous Italian team.

27-year-old Kelly, European Champion with Arsenal, described the match as a "movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat". "They make me so proud to be English. The togetherness of this group is so special."

Lucy Bronze also used a fun metaphor: "It was just a rollercoaster of emotions, trying to stay focused in the 120 minutes to make sure we didn't let Italy back into the game". England has now reached three finals in a row under manager Sarina Wiegman, and will defend their Euro title against Germany or Spain on Sunday.