England's victory described as "a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat" and "a rollercoaster of emotions"

England reaches Women's Euro final in the most dramatic and unlikely way possible.

England's lucky star still doesn't leave in women's Euro. After a quarter-final knockout saved in "the worst penalty shootout ever", with England coming from behind when they were 2-0 with 11 minutes to go, their semi-final win over Italy was even more dramatic and unlikely.

Michelle Agyemang, the tenager from Brighton & Hove Albion, scored in the last grasp of regular time, in the 96th minute, to send the match to added time. And then, Chloe Kelly scored in the rebound of a penalty just one minute before a shootout to end the match 2-1, and eliminate the incredulous Italian team.

27-year-old Kelly, European Champion with Arsenal, described the match as a "movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat". "They make me so proud to be English. The togetherness of this group is so special."

Lucy Bronze also used a fun metaphor: "It was just a rollercoaster of emotions, trying to stay focused in the 120 minutes to make sure we didn't let Italy back into the game". England has now reached three finals in a row under manager Sarina Wiegman, and will defend their Euro title against Germany or Spain on Sunday.

