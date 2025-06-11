England's embarrasing 3-1 defeat against Senegal casts shadows of doubt over Thomas Tuchel

HQ

England made one of their biggest embarrassment ever: despite Harry Kane scored first and early, they suffered a blunt defeat against Senegal: 3-1. Historic result, because it is the first time an African team beats England in an international match. It was a friendly, so it won't have repercussions, but fans at City Ground in Nottinghamshire booed the players, and Thomas Tuchel leaves us with a lot of questions: will he be able to drastically change the situation by next year's World Cup?

England, who had to watch from Nations League B the finals last week between Germany, France, Spain and Portugal, barely scratched a 1-0 out of Andorra, ranked 173 (out of 210) in the FIFA rankings. And now this defeat, which almost ends differently as Jude Bellingham's equaliser was ruled out by VAR for handball by Levi Colwill.

However, Tuchel said to be pleased with his players' performance: "I think the reaction was good after we were down. I felt us suddenly become more active, more free, more fluid, more aggressive towards the opponent's goal".

Fans and media in England are equally disappointed, with BBC questioning if Tuchel's England is a regression and worse than Gareth Southgate's (without discernible plan, without identity, without improvement): "England were dismal against Andorra. They were worse in defeat to Senegal", adding this new era has been a false start.

Next for England, another match against Andorra and then Serbia in September as part of World Cup qualifiers.