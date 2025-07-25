England vs. Spain for a final, AGAIN: Who leads in the head-to-head?

HQ

England and Spain are set to clash again in another final. It is a repeat from the Women's World Cup 2023 final, which ended 1-0 thanks to a goal by Olga Carmona. Spain has dominated women's football for the last few years, but the UEFA Euro is the only trophy missing, while England will seek revenge from two years ago while also defending their title. But which nation leads in the head-to-head?

According to Olympics.com, there have been 19 encounters between the Lionesses and la Roja, and England leads: eight wins, vs. Spain's five, and six draws. The most recent match was last June, when a brace by Claudia Pina cancelled out Russo's goal: a 2-1 victory with Spain dominating in every department: ball possession and shots. However, their previous match, also part of Nations League, was a victory by England thanks to Jess Park's goal. It didn't matter much, as Spain ended up qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals (which take place in November).

Back in the last European championships in 2022, eventual champions England defeated Spain 2-1 in quarter-finals. This year, Spain is predicted to be champions: the only unbeaten team at the competition (like Spain in men's Euro last year, also defeating England in the final), the top scorer and the one with less goals conceded. Meanwhile, England overcame every knockout by goals at the last second. Maybe their good luck will stay until Sunday?

The Women's Euro final will take place at 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST on Sunday, July 27.