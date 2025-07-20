England vs. Italy, Germany vs. Spain: how to watch Euro semi-finals

HQ

The women's Euro participants have been reduced to four countries. The quarter-finals ties took place throughout Wednesday to Saturday this week, one match each day, with some predictable results yet also surprises: the big favourites, England and Spain, got through, but not without extreme luck in the case of England. Meanwhile, another favourite like Sweden was defeated by Italy, and in Saturday's game, Germany defied the odds by holding off France playing with one less player from the 13th minute, after Kathrin Hendrich saw a red car for pulling Griedge Mbock's hair.

Despite only a 25% ball possession and less than half the shots made by France, the match reached the penalty shootout 1-1, for the second time this Euro. It was goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger the big hero of the night, stopping every attempt during the match and making two decisive saves.

Now, a bit of rest before semi-finals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday:



Tuesday, July 22: England vs. Italy (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST)



Wednesday, July 23: Germany vs. Spain (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST)



How to watch Women's EURO live

The good news is that UEFA Women's Euro is mainly broadcast in open TV, often public channels of many European countries. Here's a list of where to watch UEFA Women's 2025 in European markets, but you can find the full, worldwide broadcast list here:



Austria: ORF ON



Belgium: RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza and VRT Max



Bulgaria: BNT 3



Croatia: HRTi



Czechia: CT Sport



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: Yle Areena



France: TF1, France Televisions



Germany: Das Erste, Sportstudio



Greece: ERT



Hungary: M4 Sport Online



Italy: RAI PLAY



Netherlands: NPO1



Norway: NRK, TV 2 Play



Poland: TVP Sport



Portugal: RTP1 + RTP2



Ireland: RTÉ



San Marino: RAI PLAY



Spain: RTVE PLAY



Sweden: SVT, Viaplay.se



Switzerland: Play SRF - Sport-Livestreams, Play RTS - Sport Livestreams, Play RSI



United Kingdom: BBC1, BBC2, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITV4, ITVX, S4C

