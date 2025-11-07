England names international squad for final World Cup Qualifiers: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden receive call-ups

HQ

There is one final match of club play left in store before international football returns for the final time of 2025. To this end, international squads are being named and this includes England who is seeing a more familiar team being laid out that features the typical major names.

The squad is featuring a rather familiar line-up for the goalkeepers and the defenders, with the following being called-up.



Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, and Nick Pope



Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Jarrell Quansah, Djed Spence, and John Stones



As for the midfielders and forwards, there is quite a bit of movement with big names returning and some more inexperienced individuals dropping out. To this end, expect to see the following names.



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rodgers, Alex Scott, and Adam Wharton



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka



These returning faces do mean that some big names like Morgan Gibbs-White, Ollie Watkins, and even Myles Lewis-Skelly are losing their places in the team. Likewise, there are concerns about the fitness of Anthony Gordon, suggesting that there could be a late call-up to replace the Newcastle winger.