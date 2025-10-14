England is first European team to qualify for World Cup 2026 and Kane breaks bizarre record

HQ

England has secured their ticket for World Cup 2026, the first country to do so from European nations. UEFA has 16 spots reserved for World Cup 2026: 12 for each of the group leaders of the qualifiers that end in November, and four more through the play-offs that will play the 12 runner-ups on each group.

While many countries are very close to securing the first spot, like Spain, France, Switzerland, Portugal or Norway, only England, from Group K, can say they are mathematically qualified for World Cup, as they have a 7 point lead over runner-up Albania. That second spot on Group K will be fought between Albania and Serbia next month.

England is one of six countries to qualify for World Cup on October 14, alongside Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast, Senegal and South Africa.

The final two matches in World Cup qualifiers group stage will be played between November 13-18.

Harry Kane scores a brace and breaks a bizarre record

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored two in a 5-0 thrashing to Latvia, adding a convoluted record (most goals for England while being at a non-English club, 18), and now has scored 21 goals for club and country this season, one more than Haaland.

Do you think Thomas Tuchel's England has a shot at winning World Cup 2026?