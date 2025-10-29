England friendly victory over Australia overshadowed by injury from Euro hero Michelle Agyemang

HQ

The friendly 3-0 victory of England vs. Australia was dramatic for Michelle Agyemang, the 19-year-old forward, that had to be carried off on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury. After playing 18 minutes as a substitute in the second half, her studs stuck in the turf of the Pride Park in Derby, and her knee was badly injured.

She was carried from the pitch on a stretcher and the stadium on crutches. England manager Sarina Wiegman said that the injury "doesn't look good". At the moment, Brighton and Arsenal are still awaiting news on the injury.

Michelle Agyemang, Arsenal player currently on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion, became one of the heroes of the UEFA Euro 2025, scoring two late equalising goals in the quarter-final match against England and in the semi-final against Italy.