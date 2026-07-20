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Football legend Kevin Keegan, former England manager and player, considered one of the best of all time, has died at the age of 75, six months after saying he suffered stage four cancer. Back in January 2026, his family revealed that after going to the hospital for abdominal symptoms, doctors found he had cancer.

On Monday July 20, a statement by Keegan's family confirmed he had passed away. "The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments", they said.

A two-time Ballon d'Or, in 1978 and 1979, Keegan played as forward and midfielder in Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg SV, Southampton, Newcastle United, and Blacktown City, in a career between 1968 and 1985 with over 750 club appearances and 63 appearances for the English national team, winning multiple titles including three League titles with Liverpool (1973, 1975, 1977), one Bundesliga title with Hamburg (1979), as well as the European Cup 1977 with Liverpool.

Aa a manager, he became the only manager to become champion at the three clubs he managed during his first season (Newcastle in 1993, Fulham in second division in 1999, and Manchester City in 2002. He was also coach of England National team, but only for a year and a half, resigning before World Cup 2002.