HQ

The third-place World Cup match between England and France was always going to be a tough one for all involved, those on the pitch and those watching at home invested in the result. The ones that had more fun were the fans from multiple nationalities watching it in a packed Miami Stadium, as they witnessed ten goals, with England taking bronze winning 6-4, their best result in World Cup since their victory in 1966.

The match went from 4-0 for England in the first half, to 4-3 and 5-4 as France came close to a comeback. Both teams shot 18 times and English fans especially enjoyed their dominant first half... lamenting they could do all of that yet still were so poor when playing against Argentina on Wednesday.

Harry Kane did not feature in the match, but Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick, and with his final goal, Jude Bellingham broke a record for more goals scored by an England player in a World Cup, seven, passing Harry Kane who scored six goals in 2026 and in 2018, and Gary Lineker who scored six in Mexico 1986.