England fans got their smiles back after splendid game by Lee Carsley's squad

England's debacle in Nations League has finally been reverted, and the optimism today after Greece 0 - 3 England contrasts with yesterday's pessimism, the mistrust against interim coach Lee Carsley and Harry Kane's reprimands towards teammates who slope off the call.

England lost the previous match against the Greek squad at home 1-2 and lost the first spot in their group. England was previously relegated to League B, second-tier International football that deprives them of fighting for fourth ever Nations League trophy next year.

Before yesterday's victory, England was second in the League B Group 2. That would mean they would have to play a playoff against the third team in the correspondant League A Group to be promoted to League A again. Now, England and Greece have the same points, so it is up to England to secure their return to the highest level of International football if they beat Ireland on Sunday.

England regains confidence in their International squad

Granted, Nations League, a tournament born just six years ago solely created by UEFA to get people to tune in during annoying international breaks, is barely a priority for anyone. Including new coach Thomas Tuchel, who doesn't care at all and just wants to focus on the 2026 World Cup, thus signing a 18 months contract starting January 1st.

Harry Kane complained about the apparent lack of interest of many English players. "England comes before anything else", he angrily said before yesterday's match.

It ended up being a great game that gave a chance to some debutants and younger players hungry to compete. The choices made by Carsley worked, including a goal in first seven minutes by Ollie Watkins, witch Kane on the bench, a second goal by Jude Bellingham back at his finest, and a third goal by Liverpool's Curtis Jones in his debut with the Three Lions.