England extends Thomas Tuchel's contract as manager until after Euro 2028

The Football Association has plenty of confidence in their manager Thomas Tuchel as they have just announced a contract extension that will last until 2028, including that year's UEFA Euro. The German manager, winner of the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, was given a 18-month contract that would end after this summer's World Cup.

However, the FA have decided to show him their trust after Tuchel said that he was willing to continue. "I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England," Tuchel said.

"It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup. It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud."

Tuchel will work to bring England a second World Cup, sixty years after their sole World Cup title in 1966, and will start by facing Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage.

According to FA CEO Mark Bullingham, Tuchel "was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers.

"There is simply no better candidate available in world football. With his big-game experience, knowledge and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success -- this summer and with the once-in-a generation Euro being hosted on these shores in two years' time."

