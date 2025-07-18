England comes from behind and wins "worst penalty shootout ever"

HQ

England joins Women's Euro semi-finals in a heroic comeback against Sweden, with two goals in three minutes, followed by one of the strangest penalty shootouts ever, at least from the point of view of the strikers: 14 penalties taken, only five were scored.

Sweden keeper Jennifer Falk saved four, two were saved by England's Hannah Hampton and Sweden missed three. However, she later the fifth penalty for Sweden, that could have been decisive... and missed, shooting over the bar. However, Sweden also missed three penalties and two were saved by Hannah Hampton from England.

England missed four out of seven penalties... but still got through, with fans already signalling out how lucky they were, and how disastrous the penalty shootout was.

It was Lucy Bronze, the scorer of England's first goal in the 79th minute, the one who also scored the decisive penalty. The veteran right-back defender from Chelsea, aged 33, winner of three Champions League titles with Lyon and Barcelona, and international for England since 2013, said that the shootout and the match was "just a rollercoaster, both overwhelming and underwhelming".

The euphoria of the comeback and dramatic win doesn't hide the fact that England, defending the Euro title, gave a lesson in resiliance, but they also had the luck on their side, which ended up overshadowing their deficiencies. Will they have the same luck against Italy in semi-finals?