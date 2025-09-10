HQ

England finally had a night to enjoy after months of struggles, including relegation from Nations League, and doubts about the project by Thomas Tuchel with a 5-0 rout to Serbia away. Harry Kane scored his 74th goal for England, and Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi opened their tallies for the Three Lions. Marcus Rashford added a fifth from the penalty spot.

Despite the embarrasing defeat against Senegal in a friendly last June, where it counts England has delivered, winning all five games in World Cup qualifiers, and sits at the top with 15 points, followed by some distance by Albania, 8 points.

The 5-0 away in Belgrade is the best result for England since Thomas Tuchel took charge early this year. And Tuchel did it without stars frequently regardad as starters: Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, Bukayo Saka from Arsenal or Cole Palmer from Chelsea. Instead, new talent like Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and Elliott Anderson from Nottingham Forest increased their influence so for Tuchel's future lists.

"I've kept repeating that we have had a brilliant camp. It is now up to me to make some decisions on positions but this is international football. These players proved a point every day in camp, and the team did it again with their performance", said Tuchel (via BBC Sport).