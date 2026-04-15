England beats Spain, takes big step to World Cup 2027 qualification
Results of the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.
England took a big step forward into 2027 Women's World Cup qualification by defeating their group rivals Spain 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, after a single goal by Lauren Hemp in the third minute. It was a repeate of the World Cup 2023 final, and Spain continues unable to beat England in English soil, despite multiple attemps by Alexia Putellas, Vicky López or Mariona Caldentey.
The match was part of the Group Stage for the 2027 Women's World Cup qualification in Europe, matchday 3 out of 4 (the fourth will be played on Saturday April 18, and the final two matchdays will be played in June).
England and Spain are parte of Group A3, and the winner gets direct qualification to World Cup next year. The rest will go to play-offs, alongside the best three teams in the four groups of the League B (also playing for promotion to UEFA Nations League A), as well as the best team and some runner-ups in the six groups of League C.
Now, England leads Group A3 with three wins, and Spain is second with two wins and one loss. Germany, Netherlands and Denmark are the only other group leaders in League A, the first that would qualify for World Cup 2027, but we are only halfway into the group stage...
2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Matchday 3/6 on April 14
Group A1
- Serbia 0-6 Italy
- Sweden 1-2 Denmark
Group A2
- Poland 2-3 Republic of Ireland
- Netherlands 2-1 France
Group A3
- England 1-0 Spain
- Iceland 1-0 Ukraine
Group A4
- Norway 5-0 Slovenia
- Germany 5-1 Austria
Group B1
- Czechia 5-0 Montenegro
- Wales 4-0 Albania
Group B2
- Switzerland 3-1 Türki̇ye
- Northern Ireland 4-0 Malta
Group B3
- Finland 4-2 Slovakia
- Latvia 0-3 Portugal
Group B4
- Israel 6-0 Luxembourg
- Scotland 1-1 Belgium
Group C1
- Estonia 2-1 Liechtenstein
- Lithuania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C2
- Bulgaria 1-3 Kosovo
- Gibraltar 0-1 Croatia
Group C3
- North Macedonia 0-5 Hungary
- Andorra 1-3 Azerbaijan
Group C4
- Faroe Islands 2-3 Greece
Group C5
- Moldova 0-0 Cyprus
Group C6
- Armenia 0-3 Belarus