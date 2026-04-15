England beats Spain, takes big step to World Cup 2027 qualification

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England took a big step forward into 2027 Women's World Cup qualification by defeating their group rivals Spain 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, after a single goal by Lauren Hemp in the third minute. It was a repeate of the World Cup 2023 final, and Spain continues unable to beat England in English soil, despite multiple attemps by Alexia Putellas, Vicky López or Mariona Caldentey.

The match was part of the Group Stage for the 2027 Women's World Cup qualification in Europe, matchday 3 out of 4 (the fourth will be played on Saturday April 18, and the final two matchdays will be played in June).

England and Spain are parte of Group A3, and the winner gets direct qualification to World Cup next year. The rest will go to play-offs, alongside the best three teams in the four groups of the League B (also playing for promotion to UEFA Nations League A), as well as the best team and some runner-ups in the six groups of League C.

Now, England leads Group A3 with three wins, and Spain is second with two wins and one loss. Germany, Netherlands and Denmark are the only other group leaders in League A, the first that would qualify for World Cup 2027, but we are only halfway into the group stage...

2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Matchday 3/6 on April 14

Group A1



Serbia 0-6 Italy



Sweden 1-2 Denmark



Group A2



Poland 2-3 Republic of Ireland



Netherlands 2-1 France



Group A3



England 1-0 Spain



Iceland 1-0 Ukraine



Group A4



Norway 5-0 Slovenia



Germany 5-1 Austria



Group B1



Czechia 5-0 Montenegro



Wales 4-0 Albania



Group B2



Switzerland 3-1 Türki̇ye



Northern Ireland 4-0 Malta



Group B3



Finland 4-2 Slovakia



Latvia 0-3 Portugal



Group B4



Israel 6-0 Luxembourg



Scotland 1-1 Belgium



Group C1



Estonia 2-1 Liechtenstein



Lithuania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina



Group C2



Bulgaria 1-3 Kosovo



Gibraltar 0-1 Croatia



Group C3



North Macedonia 0-5 Hungary



Andorra 1-3 Azerbaijan



Group C4



Faroe Islands 2-3 Greece



Group C5



Moldova 0-0 Cyprus



Group C6



Armenia 0-3 Belarus

