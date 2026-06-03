England and Wales just experienced its warmest spring on record

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The end of May ended up being an absolute scorcher for many countries around Europe, with several regions experiencing all-time temperature highs. One such example was the United Kingdom, which smashed its temperature record for May on two consecutive days, with this record being held for over 80 years as well.

Naturally, this has led to a few of the UK countries experiencing their warmest spring on record, with both England and Wales posting their warmest spring to date on the grounds of mean temperature, as per the Met Office.

It wasn't a record for the entire UK, as Scotland only experienced its eighth-warmest spring to date, and likewise, Northern Ireland only topped out at its sixth-warmest, ultimately making for the UK's third-warmest spring ever when taking each country's data into consideration.

For reference, in England, the mean spring temperature was 10.41°C, which beat out last year's record of 10.23°C. The third-warmest spring to date was also 2024, showing a clear trend that the country is becoming hotter.

This record was also achieved as the UK experienced lower than usual levels of rainfall and its fourth sunniest spring to date, all evidence that a change is in place in regards to the weather the country is experiencing on a year-by-year basis.