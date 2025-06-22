England and Spain U21 match ends in a brawl: "There are better ways to build camaraderie", says Carsley

HQ

England defeated Spain in the UEFA Euro Under-21 with a strong 3-1 victoy, that gets them closer to a second consecutive victory at the U-21 level for England, solidifying the future of England's national team and bringing greater prestige to English managers like Lee Carsley.

The match, however, ended in controversy, much like it did two years ago in the 2023 final, with a confrontation between Spanish and England players. Almost all players on the field were involved in the confrontation, with some Spanish players apparently assaulting England defender Charlie Cresswell, although it's unclear what sparked the brawl.

As a result, Spanish player from Napoli Rafa Marín was shown a red card. Thankfully, there wasn't any major repercussions, and England manager Lee Carsley commented later that he thinks "there are better ways to build camaraderie"

"You try and be as respectful to both sides but you can see how much it means to the players. To represent your country in a quarter-final, it means a lot. We probably have to give them a bit of leeway. Thankfully it didn't go over the top but it's still not nice to see."