Enes Kanter Freedom ejected from WNBA game after altercation, continues campaign against transgender players

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Enes Kanter Freedom, a former NBA player obsessed with exposing WNBA's limp and ambiguous rules regarding eligibility for the women's basketball league in North America, was ejected from a match after an altercation with a player, Natashsa Cloud from Chicago Sky, during a match against Indiana Fever. Cloud started yelling at him, and Kanter, wearing black T-shirt with the message 'WOMAN noun. Adult human female', approached the court and confronted the Chicago player until they were separated by security personnel and Kanter was ejected from the match.

Kanter has been campaigning against the potential participation of trans women in the WNBA, even if, to date, there are no known cases of transgender women playing or having played in the WNBA. Kanter and other former player, Royce White, have been insisting for weeks that they will try to enter the WNBA next year because they "identify as woman", to push the WNBA for stricter rules to leave out transgender women.

Recently, the WNBA confirmed they will not be eligible but Kanter insists he "identifies as a woman" just to mock the policies of the competition.

Kanter Freedom's transphobic campaign, alongside similar statements made by WNBA star Sophie Cunningham, have created a rift in the WNBA, with some criticising that the league currently has no laws to protect biological women against transgender women, and other denouncing the "hate, abuse, and demonization" against the trans community.

Neither Cloud nor Kanter immediately talked to the press after the incident. Cloud wrote a statement saying "To every trans kid/person, You are a part of MY community & tribe. You belong. You're loved. You're seen. You're perfect as you are. & you will always be protected by me", while Kanter wrote on social media "I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, America".