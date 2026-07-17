Energy drinks to be banned for under-16s in England

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Drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre will be illegal to sell to anyone under the age of 16 according to a new law passed by the government. Already, a person may have their ID checked in shops if they order an energy drink.

The new rule is going to come into effect in April next year, and aims to prevent obesity levels in children, as well as disrupted sleep, anxiety, and a lack of concentration. Businesses that break the law could face finds of up to £2,500. Soft drinks like Diet Coke won't be included in the ban, nor will coffee or tea.

Monster, Red Bull, Relentless, and Prime are all up for the ban, though. Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson says the government is committed to "creating the healthiest generation of children ever."

According to the BBC, around 100,000 children consume energy drinks every day in the UK. The British Soft Drink Association said the ban was "unnecessary," adding that "since 2010, our members have committed not to market or promote the sale of energy drinks to under-16s, and all high-caffeine beverages carry a 'not recommended for children' label."

The ban had been planned back in 2022, but was scrapped as it was believed by the Conservative government that consumption should be a personal choice.