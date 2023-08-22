Endzone 2 has been announced, coming Spring 2024

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios has announced its sequel to the post-apocalyptic colony sim, Endzone: A World Apart. Coming in the spring of 2024, we're told that this follow-up will be known as Endzone 2, and that it too will be a survival colony builder where players must tame a dangerous environment to repopulate and ensure the future of humanity.

In this sequel, we're told that players will be able to select their starting point and that they will be able to manage multiple settlements at once. To add to this will be the demands of creating efficient production lines to keep up with the expanding population, as well as the creation of trade routes to boot.

Endzone 2 also promises a better rendering system to improve on the visuals of the game, and to ensure that there is a connection between Endzone: A World Apart and this sequel, a new patch is coming to the original game that will include a new side mission and some other goodies to bridge the gap between the two titles.

Endzone 2 will be coming in the spring of 2024, and will be launching on PC via Steam.