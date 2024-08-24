Endurance Motorsport Series is coming to change gears in the racing sim genre

Coming from French developer Kylotonn, Endurance Motorsport Series (EMS) is a new game set to shake up the racing simulation genre.

Combining not elements, but well-fleshed out gameplay of both racing simulators and racing manager games, EMS seems like a massive undertaking with many moving parts. Essentially, EMS gameplay is like switching between playing F1 24 and F1 Manager 24, but in the same title, during the same race.

The real kicker here is that you aren't just responsible for one car in a race, but for your whole team's entries, of which you can have up to three. Additionally, each car has multiple drivers, all of whom must pass the minimum requirements for time spent behind the wheel in any given race.

Players can be functioning as engineers and managers for the race in the control room one second, with their team's cars piloted by AI, and with the press of a button switch to the driver's seat of any given vehicle in order to try and get an advantage on the track by racing themselves.

So far the game includes the Porsche 911 GT3 R and 963 LMDh , with more cars expected at launch. Confirmed tracks so far include the Circuit Paul Ricard, Fuji Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There's no multiplayer confirmed yet, but it'd certainly be an interesting prospect - teams of drivers with a team principal competing against other real players on track sounds nothing if not ripe for fun and hectic communication and racing. If everything goes as planned, EMS should be releasing on PC, PS5 and Xbox in 2025 (thanks, Traxion).