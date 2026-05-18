Endrick returns to Real Madrid after fruitful loan to Lyon

HQ

Endrick has confirmed that his time at Lyon has ended and there have been no last-minute surprises: the 19-year-old Brazilian striker is returning to Real Madrid. In fact, Endrick has already returned to the Spanish capital, where he hopes to achieve a continuity he had in France but didn't in Spain, relegated behind the likes of Vinícius, Mbappé, and even Gonzalo García during the first months with Xabi Alonso. Will it be different with Mourinho?

Lyon ended the Ligue 1 in fourth position, and despite the 4-0 defeat to Lens on Sunday, Lyon enters qualification rounds for Champions League. The Brazilian scored eight goals and eight assists in 21 matches across all competitions since January, good numbers that have opened the doors to the Brazilian national squad.

Endrick had already hinted the possibility of staying at Lyon, saying he was very happy, but there was no room for that loan contract for Real Madrid. "It's been a very good loan for Endrick; he's had a great time here", said Matthieu Louis-Jean, Lyon's head of recruitment, via RMC Sport.

"He's been surprising, amazing in the way he's adapted. He already speaks French, which is incredible. He's a good lad. He's contributed a lot in a very short time. He's delivered what we expected from him. He's a young player who will improve, and I hope he goes to the World Cup and has a great World Cup."